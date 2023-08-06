Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in J&K's Kupwara, one intruder killed

Srinagar, Aug 6 Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Kupwara district on Sunday during which one intruder was killed.

Official sources said that after receiving inputs about an infiltration bid being made on the LoC in Tangdhar sector by at least two infiltrators, the Army launched an operation.

“One militant was killed in the initial exchange of gunfire while the other hiding in the bushes is firing intermittently.

"Body of the slain unidentified militant alongside incriminating materials, arms and ammunition has been recovered.

“The operation to neutralise the second militant is still going on,” sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor