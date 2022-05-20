Infiltration bid on J&K LoC foiled, one terrorist killed

Srinagar, May 20 The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district in which one intruding terrorist was killed.

The Defence sources said, "An unidentified terrorist was killed by the Army's 3/9 GR during an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector of the LoC in Kupwara district today."

Sources said the operation was still going on in the area.

Further details were awaited.

