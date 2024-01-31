Inflated bills: Ayodhya admn seeks hotels service details

Ayodhya, Jan 31 Following the furore over a restaurant overcharging customers in Ayodhya, the district administration has now asked all hotel and restaurant owners to provide details of the services they offer along with their charges.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar convened a meeting of all hotel and restaurant owners on Tuesday to address the issue of inflated bills from hotels and restaurants being charged to customers.

"I have asked all hotel and restaurant owners, as well as homestays and dharamshalas, to provide details of all services offered by them along with their charges," said Kumar.

Recently, the bill from Shabari Rasoi, owned by Gujarat-based M/s Kavach Facility Management Ltd, at Tedi Bazar in Ayodhya, went viral on social media.

The restaurant had charged Rs 252 for two cups of tea and two bread toasts.

The temple town has witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla, and hotels and restaurants are doing brisk business.

The Ayodhya administration has received several complaints related to inflated bills from hotels and restaurants, with most of these complaints directed towards hotels on the Ayodhya-Lucknow bypass road.

