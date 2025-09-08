Informed HM Amit Shah on Congress govt's 'anti-Hindu' policies: K'taka BJP

Delhi/Bengaluru, Sep 8 The Karnataka BJP delegation, on Monday, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi at his office and briefed him about the alleged Dharmasthala murder cases, Ganesh Visarjan procession violence and the alleged "anti-Hindu" policy of the Congress-led government in the state.

Speaking to the media, after meeting Union Minister Amit Shah, state BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said, "We have informed the Union Home Minister Amit Shah about how a conspiracy is being hatched in connection with the Dharmasthala issue and that the state government is not conducting a proper investigation into the people behind this conspiracy. All the details were presented to him (Union Minister Amit Shah). The BJP delegation brought these matters to his (Union Minister Amit Shah's) attention."

BJP leader Vijayendra also added that the BJP delegation, which included Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Opposition leaders R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MPs Kota Srinivas Poojary and Brijesh Chowta, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, "Dharmasthala Chalo" campaign leaders and party MLAs S.R. Vishwanath, and South Karnataka district president Satish Kumpal, met the Union Home Minister.

He said that the BJP delegation brought to the Union Home Minister's attention in detail about several "anti-Hindu" issues of the Congress government in the state, including the Dharmasthala issue, the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru, the murder of another Hindu activist Gavisidappa from the Valmiki community in Koppal, the continuous breakdown of law and order in the state, and the state government's repeated withdrawal of several cases in the Cabinet against persons who are facing criminal proceedings.

They also highlighted how the police system in the state has collapsed in the last few months and how the state government is not granting any power to the police, he added.

"The state government has withdrawn some cases in the Cabinet meeting. How conspiracy is being hatched regarding Dharmasthala case and how the state government is not attempting to get the invisible hands in the case arrested, all matters have been informed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given a patient hearing to all cases. We have not discussed about investigation by a specific agency. The "anti-Hindu" policies during Ganesh visarjan violence incident in Maddur district, and others were brought to his notice," BJP leader Vijayendra said.

When asked whether the delegation demanded NIA investigation into the Dharmasthala case, he added, "We have done our duty as an Opposition at a time when law and order has collapsed in the state and atrocities are heaped on Hindu activists. We have brought this matter to the notice of Union Home Minister," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor