Informers about power theft to be rewarded in UP

Lucknow, Aug 30 A cash reward now awaits those who provide information about electricity theft anywhere in Uttar Pradesh to the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL).

The corporation may plan and announce a scheme in this regard very soon.

"People who share information about power theft on Bijli Mitra Portal must be rewarded with some cash incentive to encourage more people," said UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel.

He said a lot of people were giving information about power theft on the department’s portal. He said the portal needed to be made more popular by announcing a cash reward on accurate tip-offs. Goel asked officials to make a policy in this regard very soon with the provision that names of informers did not come in public domain.

He also said there was a possibility of power theft on feeders with high power demand. He said a special watch should be kept on such feeders and action taken accordingly.

Goel stressed the need for designing a portal for displaying the amount of assessment in power theft cases to bring about a greater transparency. He asked officials to ensure rechecking of illegal power connections, snapped after raids.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor