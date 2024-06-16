Inhuman Act in Uttar Pradesh: Two Arrested After Video of Tortoise Burned Alive Goes Viral on Social Media

A gruesome video going viral on social media shows a shocking act of cruelty where humanity was put to shame. Two individuals have been arrested for burning a tortoise alive in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband.

The disturbing video, which has been shared multiple times on social media, prompted the police to take swift action, resulting in the arrest of the two individuals. A case has been registered against them under the Wildlife Protection Act.

According to reports, the viral clip was made in Ransua village in the Rajupur area of Deoband. The accused have been identified as Akash and Sunil, both of whom are currently in police custody.

On Saturday, there were reports that the police had initially detained the accused but released them shortly afterwards despite the evidence. However, the police clarified on Sunday that both accused had been arrested based on the evidence, and strict action was being taken against them. They have been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act and have now been sent to jail.

The police have interrogated both accused, produced them in court, and subsequently sent them to jail. Saharanpur SP Dehat Sagar Jain stated that strict action is being taken against both individuals. Both have been arrested, booked, and sent to jail, with further action pending.