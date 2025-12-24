Initiative to popularise culture of reading, says CM Sarma on cash award for 818 Assam writers

Guwahati, Dec 24 In a major push to promote literary culture and encourage young creative talent, the Assam government has announced the conferment of the Young Writers Award to 818 emerging writers under its flagship Granthabarsha (Year of Books) initiative.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that each of the selected young writers will receive financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to support and nurture their literary pursuits.

The initiative aims to strengthen Assam’s rich literary heritage while encouraging a new generation of writers to actively engage in creative writing and reading.

Sharing the announcement, the Chief Minister said that the state government has taken the initiative to inspire and nurture creative literary expression among youth and to popularise a culture of reading across Assam.

He said the selected writers represent diverse literary voices and will play a vital role in carrying forward the state’s longstanding literary legacy.

“Our young writers will carry forward Assam’s literary legacy. As part of the Year of Books, we will confer 818 writers with Rs 25,000 each to support them in their pursuits,” CM Sarma said, congratulating all the selected writers.

The Granthabarsha initiative was launched by the Assam government to promote reading habits, support authors, and strengthen the publishing ecosystem in the state.

Under the programme, various activities, including book fairs, literary festivals, author interactions and financial assistance schemes are being undertaken to revive interest in literature among people, especially the youth.

Officials said the Young Writers Award is designed to provide encouragement at an early stage of a writer’s career, enabling them to dedicate time and resources to creative work.

The financial support is expected to help young authors publish books, undertake research, or pursue writing projects without financial constraints.

The Chief Minister said the government believes that literature plays a crucial role in shaping society and preserving cultural identity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor