Injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu leaves for AIIMS Delhi for advanced treatment

Kolkata, Oct 28 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Khagen Murmu, who sustained serious injuries in an attack earlier this month, left for AIIMS Delhi on Tuesday for advanced medical treatment.

The Maldaha Uttar MP, who continues to suffer from impaired vision and difficultyin speaking, was accompanied by his wife, Manju Murmu, who alleged that her husband’s condition was the result of an assault by goons backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress. She said she would meet the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to seek justice over the incident.

The couple departed by the Agartala-Delhi Rajdhani Express from Malda Town station around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Speaking briefly to the media before departure, Khagen Murmu said: "It is difficult for me to talk. I still have to consume liquid food and cannot see clearly, especially with my left eye. I am going to AIIMS in Delhi for better treatment."

His wife Manju said that the family was yet to receive justice for the attack. “We have not received any justice so far. I will go to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister to demand justice for the attack carried out by Trinamool-backed goons. I will also complain against the Chief Minister of the state,” she said.

She added that her husband’s health condition remains serious. “He has blurred vision, eight loose teeth -- some of which have broken. His face is badly injured,” Manju said.

Murmu has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Siliguri, North Bengal, since the attack earlier this month. Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh were attacked by a mob when they went to distribute relief materials in the flood-affected areas of Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district.

A large group of people allegedly hurled stones, sticks, and shoes at the BJP leaders. The mob reportedly picked up stones from a nearby river and pelted them at Murmu’s vehicle. The MP sustained severe facial injuries and bled profusely before being rushed to the hospital along with Ghosh.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who denounced the attack.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later visited the injured MP at the hospital and enquired about his condition.

The police have since arrested six persons in connection with the assault. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor