Injured Myanmar national brought to Imphal for treatment dies

Imphal, Nov 23 A 23-year-old injured Myanmar national, who was brought to Manipur capital Imphal on Thursday for medical treatment by the Assam Rifles, died during treatment, an official said.

The official said that the Assam Rifles and the police on Thursday morning brought Khohantum, a resident of bordering Thanan village in neighbouring Myanmar, and he was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal.

"The Myanmar national suffered bullet injuries in his lower abdomen. He was admitted to the hospital eight hours after his bullet injuries. He during the medical treat he succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon," a bulletin of the JNIMS said.

After learning about the admission of a patient of a Myanmar national, a huge crowd of people gathered in front of the medical college while a combined team of Imphal East District Police and Central Forces deployed in the hospital controlled the crowd and had prevented any unwanted incident.

Police fired tear gas shells to control the crowd.

There has been an escalating gun battle between the Myanmar Army and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF), the armed wing of the Chin National Organisation (CNO) in the Chin state of Myanmar.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that due to the prevailing situation in Myanmar, Central and state security forces have been deployed along the state's border with the adjoining country.

