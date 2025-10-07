‘Injustice’: Congress condemns attack on BJP leaders in Bengal

New Delhi, Oct 7 Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday condemned the attack on BJP leaders in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, terming it an "injustice" and criticising the police for remaining silent.

BJP Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh were brutally attacked by a mob on Monday while on their way to meet residents affected by the recent landslides in North Bengal and to distribute relief materials.

While Ghosh suffered minor bruises, Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face and head.

Speaking to IANS, Chowdhury said, "This is an injustice. Workers of a party can go anywhere. People are flood-affected, lakhs of people are living in bad conditions, and there is panic among the people. Any member of the party, be it the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left or Muslim League, anyone can go; there is nothing wrong with it. However, when someone is attacked, beaten up, violence happens, people covered in blood is very wrong."

He further slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress government, saying, "This is what happens in Bengal. If people connected to the ruling party have done something wrong, if something happens, then the police keep quiet. PM Modi is making allegations, and the West Bengal Chief Minister is making counter-allegations. They do this as soon as elections come."

The Congress leader also expressed optimism about the Mahagathbandhan's prospects in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that "change is inevitable".

"After Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra, the efforts by Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and other opposition leaders to bring change in Bihar are receiving support from the common people," Chowdhury said.

He said that the "efforts for change" by Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and other constituent parties are underway, and the common people are supporting the Opposition alliance.

"Even before the elections, there has been proper coordination and understanding among the constituent parties. We are contesting the elections, and it seems that change is going to happen in Bihar this time," Chowdhury added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor