Inmate dies in J&K's Kupwara jail

Srinagar, Jan 11 An accused lodged in district jail Kupwara died around midnight, police sources said on Tuesday.

Thirty-three-year-old Khurshid Ahmad of Seadpora, Sopore, who was lodged in district jail Kupwara since October, 5, 2021, fell ill and was rushed to a hospital in Kupwara town where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"He was not keeping well for some time and at night his brother, also lodged in the same jail, raised alarm after which he was taken to a hospital", sources said.

