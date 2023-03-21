Inmate killed in Bihar jail

Patna, March 21 An inmate at the Khagaria district jail in Bihar died on Tuesday following a brutal assault by a group of prisoners.

Confirming the incident, Khagaria District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh said the victim, Rajan Kumar, was taken to the Sadar hospital following the assault where doctors declared him brought dead.

Rajan was a native of Sonvarsha block in Saharsa district.

