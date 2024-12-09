Inner Line Permit crucial to protect civilisation, traditions of indigenous people: Manipur CM

Imphal, Dec 9 Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Monday that the Inner Line Permit (ILP) is crucial for protecting the civilisation, culture and traditions of the indigenous people of the state.

The ILP was formulated under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation in 1873.

Addressing a function, organised to celebrate the five years of implementation of the ILP System in Manipur, the Chief Minister said that Manipur is the first State in the country to extend the ILP system post-independence.

The ILP was implemented in the three states -- Mizoram, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh -- which have nearly 90 per cent of their population belonging to tribal communities, he said.

Singh said that in Manipur having nearly 40 per cent of their population belonging to tribal communities, the ILP system was extended by the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after critically assessing the uniqueness and peculiarity of the civilisation, culture, tradition on 9th December 9, 2019.

Several states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Sikkim are demanding for implementation of ILP, he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to the Central government led by Modi and other central leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah for the implementation of ILP in the state.

Singh also acknowledged the struggle of the people of both hill and valley regions, Civil Society Organisations, student bodies and others for the implementation of ILP in Manipur.

He highlighted that after much hue and cry, Manipur was granted statehood in 1972.

The extension of ILP in the state on December 9, 2019, was the biggest positive gift by the Centre under the visionary leadership of Modi to protect and save the indigenous population of the state, Singh asserted.

Speaking about the reports regarding abuse and discrimination against Myanmar refugees in the state, the Chief Minister clarified that there are no reports or records of hostility and discrimination against illegal immigrants in detention centres or temporary shelters.

He further stated that the state government has been providing temporary shelter, food, medicines etc. to the refugees/illegal immigrants.

Biometrics of all illegal immigrants have also been captured, he added.

Singh also mentioned that ILP is applicable only to Indian citizens, not to foreigners.

Under The Foreigners Act, the Superintendents of Police of all districts are designated as Foreigners Registration Officers and have the power to detect and deport suspected foreigners.

Singh further said that the government has been making continuous efforts towards the restoration of peace and normalcy in the state.

Several efforts towards peace, including a meeting of various leaders and representatives of different communities including Thadou, and Hmar tribal communities expressing willingness to end the crisis, he added.

Peace agreements between communities were signed on several occasions. However, some vested interests are trying to sabotage the peace efforts, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that if we are united we can end the crisis.

