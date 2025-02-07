Innovation, quality assurance key to defence exports: Secretary Sanjeev Kumar

New Delhi, Feb 7 Innovation, collaboration and quality assurance are pivotal for making India a global leader in defence exports, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar said on Friday.

Delivering the keynote address at the Industry Quality Assurance (QA) Conclave, on the theme ‘Collaborative Quality Assurance: Bridging the Gap Between Industry and Defence’, Kumar highlighted India’s strides in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

He also underscored the pivotal role of innovation, collaboration, and quality assurance and mindset in making India a global leader in defence exports.

The conclave aimed to foster deeper collaborations and innovative strategies between the defence sector and shipbuilding industries to promote indigenisation and excellence in defence manufacturing.

Chief of Materiel, Indian Navy Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh described technical innovation, collaboration, and rigorous testing as key pillars for a robust and quality-driven defence ecosystem.

Director General of Quality Assurance N. Manoharan highlighted the importance of a strong Quality Assurance-industry partnership and the need for standardised, innovative, and risk-managed processes to enhance the quality of defence manufacturing.

Additional Director General (QA) Warship Production Rear Admiral Iqbal Singh Grewal highlighted the critical role of emerging technologies and streamlined QA processes in achieving excellence in defence manufacturing.

Discussions at the conclave explored innovative quality assurance practices, including proactive quality control strategies and enhanced collaboration frameworks between defence organisations and the shipbuilding industry, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

Efficient type testing and certification methods aligned with global best practices to reduce project delays and failures were also presented.

Participants delved into strategies for balancing QA with project timelines and integrating delay mitigation strategies to ensure timely project completion without compromising quality.

The conclave further emphasised the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and their impact on QA processes.

Organised by the Directorate General of Quality Assurance, the event witnessed participation from senior government officials, industry leaders, naval representatives, and quality assurance professionals.

