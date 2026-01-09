INS Chilka: 2,172 sailors pass out after 16-week training

New Delhi, Jan 9 Vice-Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, asked the 2,172 passing out trainee sailors at the INS Chilka to hone their professional skills and be technologically aware, while imbibing the Navy's core values of duty, honour, and courage, an official said on Friday.

As many as 2,172 sailor trainees took part in the Passing Out Parade of second batch of year 2025 held at the INS Chilka on Thursday, marking the successful culmination of 16 weeks of ab-initio training, the official added.

The trainees passed out in an impressive post-sunset ceremonial parade on Thursday, symbolising their transformation into disciplined, resilient and combat ready Naval professionals, a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence said.

The passing-out batch of 2,172 trainees comprised 2,103 Agniveers, including 113 women Agniveers, 270 Senior Secondary Recruit (Medical Assistants), 44 sports entry personnel of the Indian Navy and 295 'Naviks' of the Indian Coast Guard.

Vice-Admiral Saxena was the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer of the parade and Commodore B. Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer at the INS Chilka, was the Conducting Officer.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished veterans, eminent sports personalities, senior Naval officers, other dignitaries and family members of the passing-out trainees, the statement said.

The parade showcased high standards of drill, discipline and professionalism attained by the trainees.

The participation of women Agniveers alongside their male counterparts reaffirmed the Indian Navy's commitment towards inclusivity and gender neutrality in operational roles.

Addressing the parade, Vice-Admiral Saxena congratulated the trainees on successful completion of their training.

He directed the trainees to uphold the honour of the nation while charting their course with courage and determination.

He expressed his appreciation to the parents of Agniveers acknowledging their contribution to the nation.

The Chief Guest complimented Team Chilka for their relentless efforts and crucial role in shaping the transformation of the Navy and nation.

The Chief Guest awarded medals and trophies to meritorious Agniveers.

Sashi B. Kenchavagol and Jatin Mishra were awarded the Chief of the Naval Staff Rolling Trophy and Gold Medal for Best Agniveer (Senior Secondary Recruit) and Best Agniveer (Matric Recruit) respectively.

Anita Yadav received the General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for Best Woman Agniveer in overall order of merit.

Keshav Suryavanshi and Sonendra were adjudged the Best Navik (General Duty) and Best Navik (Domestic Branch) respectively.

Earlier, during the valedictory function, the Overall Championship Trophy was awarded to Kharavela Division, while Ashok Division secured the runners-up position.

The occasion also witnessed the unveiling of the second edition of Ankur 2025, the bilingual trainees' magazine of INS Chilka.

The magazine showcases the experiences and the transformative journey of Agniveers.

