INS Sumedha makes port call to Namibia’s Walvis Bay

New Delhi, Nov 13 INS Sumedha has made a port call at Walvis Bay in Namibia as part of navy’s mission-based deployment to West Africa and Atlantic.

The ministry said that INS Sumedha is equipped with several weapon systems, sensors, state-of-art-the-navigation and communication systems and electronic warfare system.

It said that this port call is a manifestation of India’s warm ties with Namibia, its commitment to enhance maritime security and demonstrate solidarity with friendly nations.

The ministry said that India and Namibia have enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations sharing common values of democracy, development and secularism.

“India, over the years, has extended training to a large number of Namibian military officers at various military institutions in India,” the ministry in a statement said.

The ministry said that the Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed as part of Indian Navy’s mission of building ‘Bridges of Friendship’ and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries as well as to address maritime concerns across the globe.

“The current visit seeks to accentuate India’s solidarity with friendly countries and, in particular, strengthen existing bonds of friendship with Namibia,” the official added.

The ministry said that the INS Sumedha is the third of the indigenously developed Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV) of Saryu class deployed for multiple roles independently and in support of Fleet Operations.

