INS Talwar interacts with French Navy at La Reunion island in Indian Ocean

New Delhi, Oct 28 Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Talwar, arrived at La Reunion as a part of her ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean Region, a statement said on Monday.

“The visit to La Reunion aims to strengthen the India – France partnership to tackle regional maritime security challenges,” the statement said.

La Reunion is an island in the Indian Ocean that is an overseas region of France. Part of the Mascarene Islands, it is located approximately 679 km (422 mi) east of the island of Madagascar and 175 km (109 mi) southwest of the island of Mauritius.

INS Talwar will undertake cross-deck visits and interactions with the French Navy during the port visit. Earlier, the ship was kept open for a visit by Pravasi Bharatiyas on Sunday.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed friendly relations and share a deep, enduring strategic partnership, said the statement.

INS Talwar was commissioned on June 18, 2003, and is part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet under the Western Naval Command. The ship is currently commanded by Captain Jithu George. The ship had recently participated in the IBSAMAR VIII multilateral exercise held in South Africa.

In another development, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday simultaneously launched two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) ‘Adamya’ and ‘Akshar’, with over 60 per cent indigenous content, built by Goa Shipyard Ltd. (GSL).

The vessels are part of the contract signed with GSL for eight such FPVs to be built at a cost of Rs 473 crore. With the primary role of protection, monitoring, control and surveillance, these advanced FPVs will help ICG protect offshore assets and island territories, a statement said.

Each FPV has a length of 52m, breadth of 8m, max speed of 27 knots, Controllable Pitch Propeller-based propulsion system and displacement of 320 tons. The ships have been designed and constructed to meet the specific requirements of the ICG under stringent dual-class certification of the American Bureau of Shipping and the Indian Register of Shipping.

In the first, two vessels were launched simultaneously utilising the state-of-the-art Ship Lift System. The FPVs were inaugurated and named in a ceremonious way by Priya Paramesh in the presence of Director General ICG Paramesh Sivamani, and veterans to the chants of ‘Atharva Veda’.

Addressing the gathering, DG, and ICG appreciated the efforts of GSL and various industries in ensuring that all ship-building requirements of ICG are fulfilled indigenously.

