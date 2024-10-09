INS Talwar takes part in multinational maritime exercise in South Africa

New Delhi, Oct 9 Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Talwar, has arrived at Simon’s Town South Africa, and is participating in the eighth edition of IBSAMAR, a joint multinational maritime exercise.

Indian, Brazilian, and South African Navies are participating in this exercise till October 18. This Naval exercise started on October 6.

“The exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen cohesion between the three navies. The broad concept is based on Blue Water Naval Warfare, encompassing the dimensions of Surface and Anti-Air Warfare,” the Indian Navy informed on Wednesday.

According to the Navy, the harbour phase of IBSAMAR VIII will include professional exchanges, damage control and firefighting drills, Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure drills, cross-boarding, aviation safety lectures, joint diving operations, an Ocean Governance seminar, sports interactions, cross-decks visits, and interaction among Special Forces and Junior Officers.

Multi-lateral interactions are crucial bridges of friendship that increase mutual trust and enhance interoperability among navies of like-minded littoral nations towards the common goal of a peaceful maritime domain and positive maritime environment.

“The defence cooperation between India and South Africa is on an upward trajectory. Operational Sea Training and Submarine Rescue Support have been commenced between both navies since the 12th edition of Navy-to-Navy talks held on 26-28 August 2024 at New Delhi. The visit of INS Talwar aims to further strengthen the ties and reaffirm India’s commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

INS Talwar was commissioned on June 18, 2003, and is a part of the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet, based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command. The ship is commanded by Captain Jithu George.

On arrival at Simon’s Town in South Africa, Capt Jithu George called on Musawenkosi Nkomonde, Flag Officer Fleet of the South African Navy. He also called on the Magistrate, the Councillor and the Station Commander of SAPS, Simon’s Town.

