INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri: Navy to commission two stealth frigates today 

New Delhi, Aug 26 The Indian Navy is all set to commission two stealth frigates – INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, the defence ministry said.

Both the warships are largely homegrown with over 75 per cent indigenous content, giving impetus to the government's 'aatmanirbharta' push in defence manufacturing and making the country self-reliant in defence capabilities.

The ceremony will be presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who described it as a milestone moment in the country's maritime prowess.

