INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri mark maiden overseas deployment at Sri Lanka's International Fleet Review

New Delhi, Nov 28 India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, along with the latest indigenous stealth frigate INS Udaygiri, is representing the Indian Navy at the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2025 being hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy in Colombo from November 27-29.

The event is part of the Sri Lanka Navy’s 75th anniversary celebrations and features participation from naval ships, delegations and observers from several countries.

This visit marks the maiden overseas deployment of both ships and underscores India’s commitment to strengthening regional maritime cooperation.

“The maiden participation of indigenously built and the nation's pride INS Vikrant for an International Fleet Review highlights India’s continued engagement with partner navies in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and reflects India’s emphasis on promoting peace, stability and security through collaboration and interoperability,” said a Navy official.

The participation of the recently-commissioned INS Udaygiri further showcases India’s advancing indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its balanced, expanding naval presence in the IOR.

During their stay in Colombo, the ships will participate in key IFR events including the ceremonial fleet review, city parade, community outreach activities, and professional naval interactions.

As part of public outreach initiatives, the ships will also be open to visitors during IFR 2025.

This comes days after Indian and Sri Lankan armies participated in Exercise Mitra Shakti.

The 11th edition of the Joint Military exercise 'Exercise Mitra Shakti-2025' commenced on November 10 at Foreign Training Node, Belagavi in Karnataka.

The exercise was conducted from November 10-23 November 2025.

The Indian contingent that consisted of 170 personnel was represented mainly by troops from the Rajput Regiment.

While on the other hand, the Sri Lankan side consisted of 135 personnel who were represented mainly by troops from the Gajaba Regiment. As many as 20 personnel from the Indian Air Force and 10 personnel from the Sri Lankan Air Force also participated in the exercise.

On November 21, India and Sri Lanka held the 11th Army-to-Army Staff Talks (AAST) in Bihar's Bodhgaya, identifying key areas to boost interoperability and deepening the broader defence partnership.

The two sides reaffirmed commitment to strong bilateral ties in promoting regional peace and stability.

