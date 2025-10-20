INS Vikrant’s name alone gave Pakistan sleepless nights: PM Modi

Onboard INS Vikrant in Goa, Oct 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday aboard the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, where he interacted with Indian Navy personnel and officers.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister lauded the exemplary role of the Army, Navy, and Air Force during Operation Sindoor, saluting the courage and coordination of all three services.

Calling INS Vikrant a “symbol of self-reliant India and 'Made-in-India' strength,” the Prime Minister said, “The indigenous INS Vikrant, cutting through the oceans, reflects India’s growing military capability. Just a few months ago, we saw how the very name Vikrant gave sleepless nights to the entire Pakistan.”

He added, “INS Vikrant is the one whose name alone can shatter the enemy’s courage.”

Highlighting the armed forces’ coordinated efforts during Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “The fear instilled by the Indian Navy, the skill of the Indian Air Force, the bravery of the Indian Army, and their seamless coordination compelled Pakistan to surrender swiftly.”

Emphasising the importance of self-reliance in Defence, he said, “When war looms and the enemy is at the gates, the one who can fight on its own always holds the advantage. Self-reliance is essential for making our armed forces stronger. As more components of our Defence sector become indigenous, our strength multiplies.”

The Prime Minister noted that India’s Defence production has more than tripled over the past 11 years, reaching a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore last year.

“Since 2014, the Navy has received over 40 indigenous warships and submarines from Indian shipyards. Today, on average, a new warship or submarine joins the Indian Navy every 40 days,” he said.

Referring to India’s missile prowess, PM Modi said, “Our missiles like BrahMos and Akash proved their mettle during Operation Sindoor. The name BrahMos alone is enough to make enemies anxious. Many countries now want to acquire these missiles. India is steadily building the capacity to export weapons and equipment across all three services. Our goal is to become one of the top Defence exporters in the world.”

Speaking emotionally about spending Diwali with the Navy personnel, the Prime Minister said, “Everyone wishes to celebrate Diwali with their family. I, too, am with my family today -- you are my family. That’s why this Diwali is special for me.”

Recalling the commissioning of INS Vikrant, he said, “When this majestic carrier was handed over to the nation, I said that Vikrant is unique, vast, and magnificent. It is not just a warship but a living testament to the talent, hard work, and determination of 21st-century India.”

He also noted that with the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the Navy adopted a new flag inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, shedding a major symbol of colonial legacy.

Expressing his admiration for the naval personnel, PM Modi said, “These massive ships, supersonic aircraft, and submarines all have their importance, but it is your spirit that gives them life. This ship may be made of iron, but when you board it, it becomes a living, breathing force.”

He said, “From this brave deck of INS Vikrant, I extend my warm Diwali greetings to millions of my fellow countrymen.”

