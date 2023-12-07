Inspector Masroor’s death strengthens our resolve to fight terrorism: J&K DGP

Jammu, Dec 7 Jammu and Kashmir DGP R.R Swain on Thursday said that the death of Inspector Masroor Ahmad has strengthened our resolve to redouble our efforts in fight against terrorism.

“This tragic incident strengthens our resolve at the J&K Police to redouble our efforts in combating terrorism,” the DGP said.

He said that the attack on a policeman is a stark reminder of the vicious mindset perpetuated by terrorist networks operating at the behest of Pakistan.

Inspector Masroor Ahmad -- who was injured in an attack in Srinagar -- succumbed to injuries at (AIIMS) New Delhi on Thursday.

The DGP said that the police department mourns the loss of Masroor who was a courageous officer and valiantly served amidst the looming threat of terrorism.

“His sacrifice embodies the harsh reality our J&K policemen face, dedicating their lives to shield our communities from the shadows of terrorism,” he said.

The DGP said that Inspector Masroor's legacy of bravery and selflessness will continue to inspire us.

“His memory will forever fuel our determination to dismantle the bones of terrorism in Kashmir,” he said.

He said that the police department has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard the people of Kashmir and eradicate the menace of terrorism.

