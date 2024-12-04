Inspector suspended for sexual assault bid on criminal case accused in Samastipur

Patna, Dec 4 An Inspector stationed at the Patori police station in Samastipur, Bihar, was on Wednesday suspended following allegations of sexual assault of an accused in a criminal case.

Inspector Balal Khan is accused of summoning a woman involved in a case, to his private residence and engaging in inappropriate behaviour on Tuesday.

The Inspector allegedly asked her for sexual favours if she wanted to avoid jail and promised to give relief in a criminal case.

The woman secretly recorded the incident on her mobile phone and circulated the video on social media, leading to a public outcry.

Subsequently, Inspector Balal Khan absconded from his house.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police, Ashok Mishra, took immediate cognisance of the situation and directed Patori DSP to conduct a thorough investigation.

“Based on the findings, disciplinary action was taken against him. Inspector Balal Khan, stationed at Patori police station in Samastipur, Bihar, has been suspended following allegations of misconduct involving a woman linked to a case under his jurisdiction,” Mishra said.

“The Inspector called the woman to his private residence under the pretext of discussing her case. Once there, he allegedly misbehaved with her and locked the room with the intention to rape her,” Mishra said.

Following the incident, a case has been registered against Inspector Balal Khan based on the written complaint of the victim.

The video evidence played a crucial role in substantiating the victim's claims.

The district constituted a team to trace the possible locations of Balal Khan.

“Our team is raiding several locations. The Inspector will be arrested soon,” Mishra said.

Mishra emphasised the seriousness of the allegations and stated that appropriate legal and departmental action would follow to ensure justice.

This case highlights the need for accountability and vigilance in addressing misconduct within law enforcement agencies.

