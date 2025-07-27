Inspiring visionary, outstanding scientist, great patriot: PM Modi's homage to Abdul Kalam

New Delhi, July 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam, saying his thoughts motivate the youths to contribute towards building a developed and strong India.

Kalam served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007.

Known as the ‘Missile Man of India’, Kalam earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct.

Paying rich tributes to Kalam, PM Modi said that he is remembered as an inspiring visionary, outstanding scientist and a great patriot.

“On his death anniversary, paying homage to our beloved former President, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is remembered as an inspiring visionary, outstanding scientist, mentor and a great patriot. His dedication to our nation was exemplary. His thoughts motivate the youth of India to contribute towards building a developed and strong India,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

PM Modi has held Kalam in high esteem. Last year, while remembering him on his birth anniversary, the PM remarked on his unique achievements, noting how rare it was for someone to become a "Rashtra Ratna (Jewel of the Nation)" before assuming the role of President of the Nation.

Dr Kalam was one of India’s most respected scientists and leaders and is remembered for his extraordinary, simple life and high work. He played a key role in developing India’s missile and defence systems. His major contribution came through the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, which led to successful missiles like Agni and Prithvi.

Kalam played a key role in giving India nuclear capabilities. In 1998, he was one of the chief coordinators of the Pokhran-II series of nuclear tests, in which five bombs were detonated at a test range in the town of Pokhran, Rajasthan.

Kalam was called a 'people's president, and he loved inspiring and encouraging the youth and children. On July 27, 2015, Kalam collapsed while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong and was pronounced dead from cardiac arrest soon afterwards.

BJP national chief and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, while paying his tribute to Kalam, said his life is a remarkable saga of struggle and success and his unparalleled contribution to making India a nuclear-powered nation is unforgettable.

“I pay my heartfelt respects to the former President of India, great scientist, Bharat Ratna, 'Missile Man' Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary. Dr. Kalam's life is a remarkable saga of struggle and success. He faced numerous obstacles in his life, but with his unwavering determination and diligence, not only overcame them but also reached the highest office of the country. His unparalleled contribution to making India a nuclear-powered nation is unforgettable. His thoughts and actions for national upliftment will always continue to inspire us all for service to the nation,” wrote Nadda on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Kalam and said his life was about simplicity, dedication, and patriotism, which is a divine inspiration for the entire nation.

“Humble tribute to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, former President of India, 'Missile Man', and Bharat Ratna, on his death anniversary. His life, full of simplicity, dedication, and patriotism, is a divine inspiration for the entire nation. His illuminating thoughts in the fields of science, education, and innovation will continue to enlighten us all,” CM Yogi wrote on X.

