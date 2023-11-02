Instead of answering questions, Mahua Moitra walked out to divert attention from real issue: Vinod Sonkar

New Delhi, Nov 2 Moments after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who is in the middle of the alleged ‘cash-for-query’ row, stormed out of a meeting with the Parliament’s Ethics Committee, the panel’s Chairperson Vinod Sonkar said that instead of answering question she started using unparliamentary words.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Sonkar said, "The Ethics Committee's aim was to probe the allegations against her. Instead of cooperating she got angry and then used unparliamentary words against the Chairperson and the Committee along with the Opposition MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy, Danish Ali and Girdhari Yadav, as they made unethical allegations."

He said that she is facing accusations by Darshan Hiranandani, so thus by walking out she diverted the issue.

"The committee will now decide the further course of action," Sonkar added.

When asked if the committee asked her personal and unethical questions as alleged by Moitra, he said, "She only used this trick to save herself from the questions."

Earlier in the day Mahua Moitra walked out of the committee meeting along with Opposition MPs, questioning the way the meeting was conducted.

A visibly upset Moitra, while lashing out at the Ethics Committee said that they were asking filthy and unethical questions and also wanted to know if she had tears in her eyes (due to the line of questioning).

Moitra had appeared before the Ethics Committee on Thursday after she was summoned for the second time in connection with the charges against her.

As per sources, the members were not asking relevant and proper questions. The source said that she was asked by the committee members which days she was travelling and with whom, which was opposed by the Opposition MPs.

Soon after the questioning began Moitra was seen walking out angrily along with the Opposition MPs of the parliamentary Ethics Committee meeting.

Moitra on Wednesday had written to the Ethics Committee demanding to cross-examine complainant and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

The Ethics Committee is probing BJP MP Dubey's allegations that Moitra accepted cash and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha on businessman Gautam Adani at the behest of businessman Hiranandani.

On last Thursday, Dubey and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against Moitra.

