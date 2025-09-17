Instilled culture of achieving great goals: President Murmu extends warm birthday wishes to PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 17 On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes, praising the Prime Minister’s unwavering dedication and transformative leadership.

In a message shared on X, the President wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji.

She further added that PM Modi’s leadership has earned the trust not only of the nation but also the global community. “Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress,” the President concluded.

The Prime Minister's 75th birthday has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to X earlier in the day to salute the Prime Minister’s contributions to the nation. She wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the trailblazer of a developed India, our esteemed Prime Minister, the honorable Shri @narendramodi ji.”

CM Gupta went on to describe Modi’s life as a living example of the values of “Nation First,” Antyodaya, and the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. She praised his role in giving hope and dignity to the deprived and marginalised, and highlighted the new energy his leadership has brought to the capital. “Under your guidance, we can all together realize the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she added.

Joining the nation in celebration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted, “Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the world's most popular Prime Minister, the true son of Mother India, the flag-bearer of Indian culture, our esteemed Shri @narendramodi ji.”

He noted that under PM Modi’s leadership, India’s development has accelerated, the underserved have received their due rights, and the country's global stature has soared.

“On behalf of the Modi family members of Assam, we pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Shankaradev for your excellent health and long life,” he added.

