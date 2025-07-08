Insult to nation's Dalits, tribals: BJP slams Kharge over remarks on President Murmu

New Delhi, July 8 The BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged mispronunciations and controversial comments regarding President Droupadi Murmu and former President Ram Nath Kovind.

The BJP has alleged that Kharge referred to President Murmu as "Murma ji" and ex-President Kovind as "Covid ji" and accused them of being land grabbers.

The remarks have been described by BJP leaders as an insult not only to individuals holding top constitutional posts but to the entire Dalit and tribal communities.

Reacting to the controversy, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said, “I have not heard this. If someone has said that, then what does it mean? She is a woman from the tribal community, whose lifelong courage and struggles we all know, read about, and witness. To say something like that about her, what does it imply? It seems like a wrong accusation against the tribal community.”

“The Congress party has always insulted the tribal community, but this time it has crossed all limits,” said Minister Vishvas Sarang, reacting sharply to Kharge’s alleged remarks on the President.

“To speak in such a manner about our respected President, who holds the highest constitutional position in the country, is the most unconstitutional act possible. I believe the Congress is breaking all boundaries of decency. Mocking a person holding a constitutional post is not just an insult to that individual, it is an insult to the entire nation,” he added.

BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia was more direct in his criticism. “The Opposition mindset, the Congress Party, where their leader Rahul Gandhi walks around holding the Constitution in his hands, it is under their influence that the remote-controlled President, Mallikarjun Kharge, makes such objectionable remarks. Today, the entire country, every citizen, the tribal community, Dalits and women are condemning him,” he stated.

Senior BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra called the remarks “extremely painful, deeply unfortunate" and added that "nothing could be more regrettable.”

He said, “Mallikarjun Kharge is the President of a national party and an elderly man; such words do not befit him. A dignified woman from a Scheduled Tribe background is today the President of the country. A scholar like Ram Nath Kovind has also served as our President. Mocking such individuals in this manner is deeply shameful.”

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called it a display of “deep hatred against SC and ST communities.”

“Calling Droupadi Murmu ‘Murma ji’ and Kovind ji ‘Covid ji’, and further labelling them as land grabbers, this is not a slip of the tongue, it’s an expression of ingrained prejudice,” Poonawalla said.

“The Congress has a history of mocking constitutional authorities, be it the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister, or the President,” he professed.

