'Insulting, mislead public': BJP protests outside Delhi Assembly against Kejriwal's 'dog-counting' claim

New Delhi, Jan 6 The BJP-led Delhi government on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Delhi Assembly, strongly criticising AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks alleging that government school teachers were being deployed to count stray dogs.

The second day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly witnessed protests by both the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on different issues.

The ruling party targeted the opposition over the dog-counting allegation, while the AAP continued its attack on the Rekha Gupta government over air pollution in the national capital.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Delhi's Education Minister sharply criticised Arvind Kejriwal for what he described as misleading remarks, accusing the former CM of spreading "incorrect information" by claiming that teachers from government schools were being assigned to count stray dogs.

The minister demanded a public apology from Kejriwal, stating that such claims "distort facts" and "undermine" public trust.

He clarified that no government order had been issued directing teachers to carry out any dog-counting exercise and said it was unfortunate that Kejriwal, despite his administrative experience, was misrepresenting the issue.

Accusing the AAP of indulging in what he termed "shoot-and-scoot" politics by making unverified claims and then retreating, Minister Ashish Sood said, "We will not allow the irresponsible behaviour of Arvind Kejriwal… making false statements and escaping."

The BJP MLAs then gathered outside the Delhi Assembly, holding banners and raising slogans against the AAP chief and demanding an apology for his remarks.

BJP MLA Harish Khurana accused the AAP and Kejriwal of "insulting" teachers and "misleading" the people of Delhi by spreading what he called "false claims" that the Delhi government had deployed teachers for counting dogs.

"This is an outright lie. BJP MLAs demand that they apologise immediately, both on the floor of the House and to the nation. That is why we staged the protest," he told IANS.

BJP MLA Ravi Negi, speaking to IANS, said, "Some AAP leaders issued a false order in the name of the Delhi government claiming that Delhi teachers would be made to count dogs, whereas the government never issued any such order. They are misleading the public and insulting teachers. This protest will continue until an apology is tendered. Today, the entire city of Delhi feels ashamed as both the people of Delhi and teachers have been insulted."

BJP MLA Anil Goyal also said that Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh repeatedly "spread misinformation" in Delhi, calling their remarks "false".

"No such circular was ever issued. We are protesting against this and demanding that Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the public and to teachers. Sanjay Singh and the Aam Aadmi Party must also tender an apology," he told IANS.

BJP MLA Sanjay Goyal also criticised the AAP chief, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal's so-called politics of lies and the manner in which teachers are being insulted is unacceptable, and he must apologise. Sanjay Singh should also apologise. The people have already rejected them in Delhi and will do so in Punjab as well. Calling the deployment of teachers a task like counting dogs is shameful and deeply insulting."

Meanwhile, police have registered an FIR following a complaint from the Directorate of Education.

The case pertains to the circulation of false and misleading claims on social media suggesting that Delhi government school teachers were being assigned duties related to counting stray dogs.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor