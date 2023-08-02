Integration of J&K in India will always remain unquestionable, says Kapil Sibal in SC

New Delhi, Aug 2 Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday submitted before a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court that integration of Jammu & Kashmir in India “is unquestionable, was unquestionable and will always remain unquestionable.”

“Before I start, I want to make one statement, we stand clear on the premise that the integration of Jammu & Kashmir in India is unquestionable, was unquestionable and will always remain unquestionable,” said Sibal, appearing on behalf of the petitioners challenging the 2019 Presidential Order taking away the special status accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

“The state of Jammu & Kashmir continues to be a part of India. Nobody disputes it, nobody ever disputed it. Jammu & Kashmir is a unit of the Indian Union,” he said during the hearing.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal described the proceedings as “historic” and questioned the validity of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 splitting the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

