Integration of rainwater harvesting for climate resilience important: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 18 In response to the unprecedented weather events witnessed in the national capital this year, the Delhi High Court has observed the importance of incorporating rainwater harvesting into the city's climate resilience planning.

A division bench consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula has underscored the need for innovative strategies and continuous efforts by authorities to promote rainwater harvesting.

"A persistent focus on educating the public and resident welfare associations about the advantages of rainwater harvesting, coupled with practical implementation guidance, can catalyse a cultural shift towards sustainable water practices," the bench said.

The bench has called for the Delhi Government, along with entities like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Delhi Development Authority, to consistently review empirical data on rainwater harvesting implementation to gauge the effectiveness of their measures and take corrective actions as necessary.

While noting the progress made in water conservation, the court has highlighted the pressing need for further action due to the intersecting challenges of urbanisation and climate change in Delhi.

The court emphasised the essential role of rainwater harvesting in the city's climate resilience planning.

The court's observations were made while disposing of a public interest litigation filed in 2014 by Advocate RK Kapoor, focusing on water conservation through rainwater harvesting initiatives.

The bench praised Kapoor's efforts in bringing attention to this crucial matter and highlighted the urgency of water conservation in today's dynamic urban landscapes.

The court stressed on the importance of an integrated approach that harnesses the potential of rainwater harvesting systems and aligns sewer, drainage, and water storage systems to efficiently utilise rainwater, regardless of precipitation patterns.

The court commended the combined efforts of various authorities, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi government, in installing rainwater harvesting systems across private and public structures, revitalising water bodies, and developing guidance manuals for artificial groundwater recharge structures.

