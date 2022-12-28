Intense cold grips Kashmir, fog envelopes Jammu

Srinagar, Dec 28 Intense cold gripped Ladakh and Kashmir Valley and dense fog covered Jammu city in the morning on Wednesday.

The Meteorological (MeT) office said mainly a clear sky with cold and dry weather is likely to continue in Ladakh and J&K during the next 24 hours.

The intense cold gripped Ladakh and Kashmir Valley while dense fog affected the normal life in Jammu.

Srinagar had minus 5.6, Pahalgam minus 7.4 and Gulmarg minus 6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 11.8 and Leh minus 13.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 2.7, Katra 6.2, Batote 1.5, Banihal 3.3 and Bhaderwah minus 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor