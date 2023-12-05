Intensify crusade against drug menace: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Dec 5 Reiterating his Government’s commitment to make Punjab a drug-free state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday asked the police officers to intensify the crusade against the drug menace.

Chairing a meeting of the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police, the Chief Minister asked them to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against drugs.

He said the police have already snapped the supply line of drugs and big drug peddlers have been put behind bars.

Mann said this drive should be further continued and action against drugs must be taken at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister said the police should expedite the process to attach the properties of drug peddlers acquired through drug money.

He said the police officers must work without any sort of pressure and discharge their duty with honesty and dedication.

Mann said the government has launched a decisive war against drugs and this curse should be wiped out from the state.

