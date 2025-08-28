Intensify pace of relief, rescue measures in flood-hit areas: Punjab CM directs DCs

(Amritsar), Aug 28 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked the Deputy Commissioners of flood-affected districts to further intensify the pace of relief and rescue measures, besides providing necessary material to families stranded at inundated villages.

The Chief Minister, who conducted the tour of the flood-hit areas here, was briefed by officials on the damage caused to the standing crops, houses, public installations and livestock due to floods.

Describing the situation as unprecedented, he assured all possible assistance from his government to the people, adding that the state government has already started massive relief and rescue work.

Mann said the government is duty-bound to bail out the people in this hour of crisis, and no stone will be left unturned for it. The Chief Minister said the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure the relief and evacuation works in the flood-affected districts of Punjab on a war footing, and no stone should be left unturned for it.

The Chief Minister said all the Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure the supply of food, drinking water, shelter and medicines to all the affected people, besides asking the Animal Husbandry Department to provide the necessary fodder and medicines for the livestock in the affected areas on priority.

He said funds have already been issued to the flood-affected districts for relief, adding that more money, whenever and wherever required, will be allocated to the districts.

Reiterating his resolve to extend all possible assistance to the families, the Chief Minister said he is personally monitoring the situation to take stock of relief, rescue and evacuation operations.

He said massive efforts are being made to plug the breaches, besides ensuring the dewatering of waterlogged areas at the earliest in order to provide relief to the residents of these areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor