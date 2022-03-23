Inter-ministerial preparatory meeting held for International Day of Yoga

The second inter-ministerial meeting to discuss the celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY)- 2022 was held on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Several Union Ministers attended the meeting and gave information about the activities being carried out by their ministries to create awareness about IDY-2022 and also gave suggestions to enhance the outreach. The meeting was organized with the aim of making IDY success with the cooperation of all the ministries.

AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Commerce, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, Environment and Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Railway and Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwani Vaishnav and Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Purushottam Rupala were present in the meeting.

Ministry of AYUSH has successfully organized seven IDY since 2015. The key purpose behind the United Nations recognising the 21st of June as the IDY was to underline the potential of Yoga in public health globally.

The IDY resolution of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in December 2014, it may be recollected, came at the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was passed by unanimous consent, which was a record in itself. Since 2015, the IDY has evolved into a mass movement for health, around the world.

