Inter-School U-19 tournament in different sports begins in J-K's Kishtwar
By ANI | Published: May 30, 2022 04:22 AM 2022-05-30T04:22:57+5:30 2022-05-30T04:30:02+5:30
Under the guidance of the Department of Youth Services and Sports Kishtwar officer Kharati Lal Sharma, an inter-school Under-19 tournament for both boys and girls in various sports commenced on Sunday.
"A huge gathering of spectators boosted players by clapping with energy throughout the U/19 ISZL tournament organized by DYSSO Kishtwar KL Sharma and under supervision of Shahnawaz Qazi O/A incharge of the tournament," tweeted the office of Sharma on Sunday.
Tournaments of games like kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, rope skipping and tug of war will take place under the inter-school Under-19 tournament, here at Chowghan Ground in Kishtwar.
The matches at all the venues were supervised by the concerned in-charge and officials of the sports department Kishtwar, informed the Jammu and Kashmir government in a press release.
The teams participating from different schools showcased their talent in different games.
A huge gathering of spectators boost the players by applauding them with enthused energy throughout the tournament.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor