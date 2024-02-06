Inter-state bus terminus in Bhubaneswar named after B.R. Ambedkar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 The Odisha government on Monday said that the much-awaited Inter State Bus Terminus (ISBT) at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar will be named after BR Ambedkar.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the Baramunda bus stand will now be known as Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal.

CM Patnaik also announced that a special gallery in 900 square feet area will be built at the bus stand to make the public aware of his immense contributions towards nation building.

The life history of Ambedkar and his ideals will be showcased through the use of digital technology at the gallery.

A copy of the Indian Constitution along with various articles used by Ambedkar will also be displayed at the special gallery.

"Ambedkar was a visionary leader and a dedicated social reformer. He was a ray of hope for the downtrodden of the society. He strived hard all through his life to build a just society," said CM Patnaik. The grand bus terminal constructed over 15.5 acres is expected to be the prime mode of transportation for over 30,000 passengers every day.

The ISBT has been developed with an estimated cost of around Rs 180 crore and is expected that 2,000 buses will run every day from terminal to different areas of the state and outside.

All the arrangements have been made at the terminal keeping in view the security of passengers and other basic amenities.

