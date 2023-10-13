Inter-state drug syndicate busted; 3 held

New Delhi, Oct 13 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an inter-state drugs syndicate with the arrest of three of its members, including a woman, an official said on Friday, adding drugs valued at over Rs 10 crore was also seized.

An official said a total of 144,904 tablets of Tramadol, 52,200 tablets of Alprazolam, 348 bottles of Codeine-based Syrup, and 1,600 injections of Pentazocine, worth more than Rs 10 crore in the international market, recovered, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Md. Faizan Beg (23), Md. Zubair (26), and Rekha (29).

The officials said that the trio had been involved in supplying contraband for the last five years.

According to the police, there was information about a drug syndicate operated by Md. Faizan Beg and his associate, Zubair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said that on October 6, at around 11.30 a.m., a specific information was received that Beg would procure a large consignment of drugs from East of Kailash and deliver it to his associate near Kardampuri, Delhi, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

"Subsequently, a raid was conducted at Captain Gaur Marg, East of Kailash, leading to the arrest of Mohammad Faizan Beg. A substantial amount of psychotropic drugs was discovered in the auto-rickshaw he had hired. Additionally, a significant quantity of drugs was found in his house at Kardampuri," the DCP said.

During the probe, Faizan's associate and supplier of contraband drugs, Zubair, was arrested in the case.

"During a search of his residence in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad 67,000 tablets of Tramanam-SR 100, containing the contraband substance 'Tramadol,' were recovered," said the DCP.

In a subsequent operation, their another associate, Rekha, was apprehended from East of Kailash, Delhi, and 48 bottles of Corex syrup were found in her rented accommodation at Sant Nagar in Delhi.

"Additionally, some incriminating documents were recovered from her," the DCP added.

