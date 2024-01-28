Inter-state drugs peddling racket busted; 6 held

Agartala, Jan 28 The Railway Police personnel in Agartala railway station have busted interstate drugs peddling racket, involving peddlers of Bihar, West Bengal and Tripura, and arrested six persons six persons in this connection, an official said on Sunday.

The official said that drugs valued at around Rs 15 lakh were seized from the apprehended individuals.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel apprehended six drug traffickers in Agartala rail station and recovered around 1,000 Phensedyl bottles from their possession.

An official in Agartala railway station said that acting on a tip-off, the six drug peddlers were arrested from Rani Kamalapati Express train.

The official said that the drug peddlers, all residents of Bihar, confessed that they were carrying the illicit consignments with the help of their associates in West Bengal and Tripura and the Phensedyl bottles were meant to be sent to neighbouring Bangladesh through clandestine routes.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS).

According to officials, Phensedyl, a codeine-based cough syrup, is the main drug that is often abused in the eastern and northeastern states of India and in neighbouring Bangladesh as substitutes by drug users.

