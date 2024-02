Interfaith couple in UP seeks police protection citing threat from family

Shamli, July 26 An interfaith couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli has sought police protection after the woman’s family allegedly abducted her partner.

Shahnam Khan, 18, from Gujjarpur village left the house of her free will with her 21-year-old partner Roopak Tomar of Machrauli village, police said. However, her father, Mohd Nazish, filed a kidnapping case on July 21 at Jhinjhana police station.

The police tracked down Shahnam and presented her in court, where she refuted charges against Roopak and expressed her desire to be with him. The situation escalated on July 22 when Nazish, accompanied by six accomplices, allegedly abducted Roopak from Jhinjhana town.

Roopak's brother-in-law filed an FIR under IPC Section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and police rescued Roopak the same day.

Shahnam, who changed her name to Shaanu, said: "We got married at the Shiv Mandir in Mundet village, Shamli on July 23. I have changed my name to Shaanu as my ancestors were Hindus. We sought police protection from my family."

SP Shamli Abhishek said: "The girl is of legal age, and she filed her statement in court, confirming her consent to the marriage. Police arrested three accused, including the girl's father, on charges of kidnapping the young man. Local police have been directed to ensure the safety of both individuals until the matter is resolved."

--IANS

amita/sha

