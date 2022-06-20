Intermittent light rain to continue in J&K till June 22

Srinagar, June 20 Rain in plains and light snow in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir continued during the last 24 hours. The Meteorological (MeT) department said on Monday that cloudy weather with rain at scattered places is likely during the next 24 hours as well.

"Intermittent Light to Moderate Rain in spells is likely to continue till June 22nd in J&K,", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.5, Pahalgam 7.6 and Gulmarg 4.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh region had 5.8, Leh 4 and Kargil 9.4 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu had 23, Katra 21, Batote 12.2, Banihal 11.4 and Bhaderwah 12.1 as the minimum temperature.

