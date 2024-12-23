Intermittent rains in parts of Rajasthan; Jaipur stays cloudy today

Jaipur, Dec 23 Intermittent rains were recorded in various parts of Rajasthan on Monday morning. While Fatehpur and Churu experienced light rains, many other districts including Jaipur and Bharatpur, were overcast.

Officials reported that the highest rainfall of 10 mm was recorded in Taranagar, Churu. Additionally, fog was observed in some areas of western Rajasthan. The highest temperature in the state reached 28.6°C in Jalore, while the lowest temperature was 7.4°C in Alwar.

Further, the impact of the Western Disturbance began to be felt across the state from Sunday night. Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Anupgarh have been receiving intermittent rain since then, continuing through Monday morning. Fatehpur and Churu in Sikar also saw light rain. Several districts, including Jaipur and Bharatpur, had cloudy skies.

In addition to the 10 mm of rain recorded in Taranagar, Churu, Pilani received 2.6 mm, and Jhunjhunu recorded less than 1 mm of rain. Fog was also observed in parts of western Rajasthan on Monday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, Sridungargarh and Chhatargarh in Bikaner district recorded 3 mm of rain each on Monday morning.

Temperatures rose in many areas, with Ajmer recording a minimum of 13.3°C, Bhilwara at 13°C, Alwar at 7°C, Sikar at 13.5°C, and Chittorgarh at 10.2°C.

These winter rains, also known as Mawath, are beneficial for farmers cultivating Rabi crops.

Meanwhile, met officials said that fog may occur in some areas of Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh on Tuesday.

An active western disturbance will re-enter Rajasthan on December 26, bringing the possibility of cloud cover and light to moderate rain in the southeastern parts of the state on December 26-27.

