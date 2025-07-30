Internal matter of BJP: Gehlot on CM Sharma, Vasundhara Raje meeting PM

Jaipur, July 30 Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday termed the meeting of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former CM Vasundhara Raje with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "internal matter of the party".

“These are internal matters of their party. But ever since the Dhankhar episode, the government has been on the defensive,” Gehlot told the media in Bikaner, where he will be addressing the Samvidhan Bachao Rally later in the day.

Referring to the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Gehlot said, “Dhankhar ji held a constitutional post, and several complaints had been raised against him by the Congress and other opposition parties. However, the manner in which he resigned -- or was compelled to resign -- remains a mystery.”

He added, “This raises serious questions. When someone holding such a high constitutional position resigns, there should be transparency. Whether it's a Member of Parliament or a constitutional office-bearer, if they express dissent or step down, the nation deserves an explanation. But in this case, neither has the Vice President spoken to the press, nor has the government shared any reason for his resignation.”

Gehlot questioned whether there was a disagreement with ministers, the Prime Minister, or within the party. “No one knows. And now he remains silent. This is not a minor development. If people holding constitutional posts can be forced to resign like this, tomorrow even the President could be pressured to resign. These are not ordinary posts --President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, Chief Justice of India. Their resignations warrant a clear explanation. Was Dhankhar ji even given an opportunity to present his side?” he asked.

Meanwhile, responding to the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, Gehlot said, “The people of this country want to know what exactly went wrong. Even now, there’s no clarity -- no explanation on how the mistake occurred, why it happened, and who has been held accountable.”

“In any major incident, accountability is crucial. Yet, neither the Home Minister nor the heads of any security or investigative agencies resigned. This silence suggests no one has been held responsible, ” he said.

He added that the public rightly demands transparency. “Was there an inquiry? Has anyone been punished? No official report has been shared. Even yesterday’s reply in Parliament lacked clarity. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Gaurav Gogoi, Akhilesh Yadav -- all raised valid questions, but none received a satisfactory response.”

Gehlot further criticised the government for withholding information. “Only the government has the facts and the complete operational report, yet they chose not to share it with the nation. After Operation Sindoor ended, there was a clear demand to convene a session of Parliament. Had it been done then, questions could have been addressed and public trust strengthened.”

He concluded by accusing the government of deflecting from the real issues: “Instead of addressing the present, the government is digging up selectively distorted accounts of history from 1960, 1962, 1965, and 1971. No mention is made of actual achievements like the creation of Bangladesh or the Shimla Agreement. Instead, there is an attempt to twist historical narratives and divert public attention.”

“The nation deserves answers -- not just speeches, diversions, or selective storytelling,” Gehlot said.

