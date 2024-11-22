International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra from Nov 28

Chandigarh, Nov 22 The International Gita Mahotsav -- 2024 will be celebrated in Kurukshetra, the birthplace of the Bhagavadgita from November 28 to December 15, Chief Minister Nayab Saini said here on Friday.

The festival will showcase a divine confluence of spirituality, culture, and art.

He said this year Tanzania would be the partner country for the International Gita Mahotsav, while Odisha will be the partner state. Tanzania also participated as a partner country in the International Surajkund Crafts Fair in February.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Indian diaspora in Tanzania actively organise recitations of the Ramayana and Bhagavadgita. The presence of numerous Hindu temples in Tanzania fosters a connection between Indian culture and the country.

He also said Odisha boasts significant pilgrimage sites such as Jagannath Puri, the Konark Sun Temple, and the Lingaraj and Mukteshwar Temples in Bhubaneswar, all of which are sources of pride for Sanatan culture.

“People can see a glimpse of this rich heritage at the Bhagavadgita mahotsav,” he said.

Sharing ties, the Chief Minister said Haryana has a long-standing relationship with Tanzania, with delegations from Haryana visiting the country twice, comprising industrialists, farmers, and representatives from various trades.

He said Tanzania serves as a gateway to Africa and that the two regions share deep economic and social ties. He said the International Gita Mahotsav would enhance the partnership between the two countries, with Tanzanian ministers also expected to participate.

“This event will provide the people of Tanzania with a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Haryana. The similarities between Haryana and Tanzania will make the event particularly engaging and will further strengthen their relationship,” the Chief Minister said.

Saini said the International Gita Mahotsav has achieved immense success and popularity since 2016. Lakhs of people from India and abroad attend the Bhagavadgita Mahotsav. Last year, approximately 45 to 50 lakh people participated, and a similar turnout is expected this year.

He said for the first time in 2019 the International Gita Mahotsav was held in Mauritius and London, followed by celebrations in Canada in September 2022, Australia in April 2023, and Sri Lanka and England in 2024.

