International kite festival begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 13 The skies over Hyderabad transformed into a vibrant canvas as the Seventh International Kite and Sweet Festival began at the Parade Grounds on Tuesday.

The three-day cultural event was formally launched by Minister for Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao, alongside Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

A total of 40 international kite fliers from 19 countries and 55 members from kite clubs in 15 states are participating in the kite festival, organised as part of the Sankranti celebrations.

A total of 60 stalls have been set up at the venue, offering a variety of sweets from various parts of the country and abroad. More than 100 handloom and handicraft stalls have also been set up.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasised that festivals with centuries of history are vital for safeguarding the state's rich culture and traditions. "These celebrations ensure our heritage is passed down to future generations. Seeing participants from 25 states and various countries come together today is a testament to our unity in diversity," the Minister said. Recalling his own childhood, he shared nostalgic memories of flying kites, noting how the sport fosters a sense of freedom and joy.

Highlighting the government's vision, the Minister announced plans to promote large-scale kite manufacturing within Hyderabad. "

Minister Jupally urged the public to integrate travel into their lifestyle. "I encourage everyone to visit tourist destinations at least two days a month. This not only provides mental relaxation but directly sustains the livelihoods of local artists, craftsmen, and small traders," he added.

Following the inauguration, the ministers visited the stalls which showcased a diverse array of traditional delicacies from various Indian states. They interacted with the vendors and sampled the unique sweets on display.

--IANS

