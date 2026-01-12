International Kite Festival: Kites themed on PM Modi and Op Sindoor a big hit

Ahmedabad, Jan 12 At the ongoing International kite festival in Gujarat, hundreds of kites filled the skies with professional kitists showcasing their prowess for welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the Sabarmati riverfront.

The kites that garnered maximum attention were the thematic and patriotic ones.

The kites themed on images of Prime Minister Modi and Operation Sindoor garnered maximum attention.

The inauguration of kite festival saw participation of hundreds, however, the moment that captured everyone's attention was when PM Modi flew the special-themed kites, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the event.

According to the kite makers, theme-based and patriotic kites are aimed at invoking patriotism and national pride among participants.

These kites have been designed, using modern technology and high-quality materials.

Endang, from the Indonesian Kite Museum in Jakarta, Indonesia, told IANS that the kite themed after PM Modi, was made nearly eight years ago.

He said that in 2018, when Prime Minister Modi visited Indonesia, he flew the same kite in Jakarta. At that time, India and Indonesia were celebrating 70 years of friendship.

According to Endang, on that historic occasion, the President of Indonesia Joko Widido and Prime Minister Modi flew the kite together.

It took about a week to make the kite, and it involved very delicate work.

The kite with the 'Operation Sindoor' theme also attracted a lot of attention.

Praveen Kumar, hailing from Rajasthan expressed happiness, saying, "We are very proud that Prime Minister Modi flew the kite we made. This time we chose 'Operation Sindoor' as the theme."

Varun Chadha, a member of the Indian kite team, said, "The atmosphere became electric with presence of PM Modi. The event was very successful, and there was tremendous enthusiasm among the people."

