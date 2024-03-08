International Women's Day 2024: Government Slashes LPG Cylinder Prices by Rs 100 on Women's Day

In a significant move to mark International Women's Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a Rs 100 reduction in the prices of LPG cylinders. PM Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news and said that this decision aims to alleviate the financial strain on households, particularly benefiting women across the nation.

"Today, on Women's Day, our Govt has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," tweeted PM Narendra Modi.'

