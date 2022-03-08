International Women's Day: Meenakshi Negi storms drivers' den

Storming the drivers' den dominated by men, Meenakshi Negi steps the accelerator to drive tourists to various destinations in Shimla and adjoining areas in Himachal Pradesh, joining a large number of women who are breaking glass ceilings in different walks of life.

For Negi, the profession of a commercial driver was a choice, as she loves the picturesque hills of the state and also she faced no financial constraints, for her husband is in a government job.

Negi truly illustrates the long strides taken by women on the path of courage and socio-economic empowerment as the world celebrates International Women's Day today.

She said that it was not by compulsion or any financial crunch but the choice that took her to take the wheels to first take the children to the schools and then the tourists to various locations.

"I chose to become a driver. We don't have any financial constraints as my husband is in a government job. I enjoy driving in the hills and it is my passion," she told ANI.

Negi said that she started driving in 2004, and took to commercial driving four years ago. Earlier, I used to drop kids to school and then bought a commercial car, she said, adding that she gradually began driving tourists also.

However, tourists were sceptical earlier, she said, adding that they shared good feedback after taking ride with her in the city.

"At first, tourists used to tell me 'ma'am aap hume safely vapas le aogi na' (Ma'am, will you bring us back safely?). But after taking the ride with me, they used to give me good feedback," she added.

Further, she said, "I get full support from my daughters and family. Obviously, being a female driver, they were not happy with my job because of the social stereotypes. But they became very much aware of my driving skills, and the family now support me."

International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor