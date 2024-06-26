International Yoga Day turns out to be a boon for India’s Khadi artisans

New Delhi, June 26 The International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21 has turned out to be a big boon for lakhs of Khadi artisans in the rural areas as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) notched up brisk business with the sale of as many as 1,09,022 yoga mats and 63,700 yoga dresses worth Rs 8.68 crore to various government departments.

Releasing the figures on Wednesday, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar said the Indian heritage of yoga as well as Khadi is becoming increasingly popular with the government playing an active role in their promotion.

“It is a matter of joy for the Khadi family that this time there has been a record-breaking sale of special yoga clothes and mats made by our Khadi artisans,” he said.

Kumar also pointed out that this time on Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga in Srinagar, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah practised yoga in Ahmedabad wearing Khadi yoga clothes, further strengthening the 'brand power' of Khadi.

Kumar said that yoga dresses and mats made of Khadi are very advantageous for health as well as environmental protection, as they are made without chemicals and with the use of minimum water.

This also gives new strength to the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan', he added.

In the total supply of Rs 8.68 crore, the sale of Khadi yoga clothes was to the tune of Rs 3.87 crore while the sale of mats raked in Rs 4.81 crore.

KVIC had already informed Khadi institutions across the country for the supply of these items. Through this, spinners, weavers, and Khadi workers working in Khadi institutions got additional wages as well as additional employment opportunities, Kumar added.

