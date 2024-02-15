Internet Services Suspended in Punjab Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protest

In response to the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers, the Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered the suspension of internet services in specific areas of Punjab's Patiala, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts until February 16.

The affected regions include police stations Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaour, Devigarh, and Balbhera in Patiala, Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam, and Chajli in Sangrur, as well as Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

The order, issued on February 12, cites the Indian Telegraph Act of 1885 and the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017. The suspension, effective from 18:00 Hrs on February 12 to 23:59 Hrs on February 16, aims to maintain public safety and prevent a public emergency in the specified areas.

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 7 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services from 18:00 Hrs on February 12, 2024 to 23:59 Hrs on February 16, 2024 in the following areas," the order issued on February 12 said, as PTI quoted.

Simultaneously, the Haryana government has taken similar measures by suspending mobile internet services and bulk SMS in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa districts.

The directives come amidst the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The farmers are advocating for their demands, which include the enactment of a law ensuring minimum support prices for crops and loan waivers.