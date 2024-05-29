Interstate Child Trafficking Ring Busted: 16 Babies Rescued in Telangana Racket (Watch)

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in Telangana has uncovered an inter-state child trafficking operation, rescuing 16 infants from a group. The gang's modus operandi involved procuring babies from economically disadvantaged people in Delhi and Pune, subsequently selling them to childless couples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for prices ranging from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh.

Three people have been arrested, with efforts ongoing to locate and detain eight additional suspects. Dr. Tarun Joshi, the Commissioner of Rachakonda Police, disclosed that on May 22, a report was lodged by an individual concerning the alleged trafficking of a baby girl within the Medipally police station's jurisdiction, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

On the other hand the people who bought the babies, adopted illegally, gathered at the Rachakonda CP office and were demanding to return the babies, as emotionally attached.#ChildBuying also Crime.#Hyderabadhttps://t.co/o4tthdnQlgpic.twitter.com/Vwp2XjKipE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) May 28, 2024

Police swiftly took action, apprehending two women, Shoba Rani and M Swapna, along with a man named Shaik Saleem, who were purportedly in the process of finalizing the transaction for the sale of the infant. Upon interrogation, they admitted to orchestrating a network involved in the trafficking of babies procured from New Delhi and Pune. The alleged mastermind, identified as Bandari Hari Hara Chethan, aged 34 and employed as a security guard in Ghatkesar on the outskirts of Hyderabad, has been implicated in the operation.

According to a report of Indian Express, The gang sourced babies from two individuals, Kiran and Preethi, operating from New Delhi, and another individual named Kannaiah, situated in Pune. It has come to light that they provided approximately 50 infants from these locations to the gang. Subsequently, the gang would distribute these babies to agents, eventually facilitating their adoption by childless couples in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The price ranged from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 5.5 lakh per baby. The gang members used to receive a profit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh after paying off agents and middlemen. We have rescued 11 babies and sent them to child welfare homes,” Joshi said.

